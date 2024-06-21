Bigg Boss OTT 3: YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives, Kritika and Payal, set to participate in the show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to launch with Anil Kapoor as the new host, replacing Salman Khan. Confirmed participants include viral sensation Chandrika Gera Dixit and popular YouTuber Armaan Malik, along with his two wives.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gearing up for an exciting new season with a major change in the lineup. The show, known for its high drama and celebrity antics, will now be hosted by Anil Kapoor, taking over from the long-time host Salman Khan. This announcement has stirred up significant buzz among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the new dynamics Kapoor will bring to the show.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Jio Cinema has revealed the first confirmed contestant for the third season—Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as the viral Vada Pav Girl. Adding to the thrill, reports confirm that popular YouTuber Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep Singh, will also be joining the cast. Malik, a household name thanks to his channel Malik Vlogs, will participate alongside his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

The show is set to premiere on June 21, 2024, and fans are curious about how Armaan and his wives will manage their young children, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid, while being in the Bigg Boss house. The family dynamic is sure to add an intriguing element to the show’s already intense environment.

In a recent promo, Chandrika Gera Dixit shared her compelling life story, detailing her rise to fame from selling vada pavs in Delhi. She highlighted her family's importance and expressed her intent to present her authentic self on the show. Chandrika became a viral sensation after her confrontations with other city vendors led to her temporary custody.

Armaan Malik's Journey

Armaan Malik's life has been a rollercoaster, marked by his unconventional family setup and his YouTube success. He married Payal Malik in 2011, and they have a son named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, Payal's best friend, which led to familial strife. Payal's family initially separated her from Armaan, but after a year and a half, she reconciled and accepted Kritika into their family.

This unique family structure and their dynamic will undoubtedly be a focal point in the upcoming season, promising viewers a blend of drama, emotion, and entertainment. As Bigg Boss OTT 3 kicks off, all eyes will be on how these personalities interact and navigate the challenges within the house.