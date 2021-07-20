Groom misbehaves with bride on wedding stage, netizens outraged - WATCH viral video

Respect is one of the essential elements necessary to make a marriage last. Without respect, it will be a chaotic relationship between husband and wife, this will result in conflicts. Every day, we hear stories of shattered promises, broken marriages or weddings being called off. Reasons may be different, but the end is same. Now, a video of a groom has gone viral for all wrong reasons.

In the viral video, groom is seen standing on the stage during the wedding. Silently, the bride is also standing there for jaimala ceremony. Suddenly, the groom throws the garland on the bride. Seeing this, everyone gets shocked. No one liked the way groom behaved on the stage, in Infront of everyone.

The video has been shared by official_niranjanm87, on Instagram. More than 8000 people have watched this video, everyone on the internet is expressing anger over this act. After watching the video, a username zunnyzun wrote, “what an insult poor bride.” While, username har.sha_67 said, “If I come there and hit u next u won’t stand also.” One person said, “what a horrible man,” while other said, “better to breakup.”

It’s often said, if you want your wife to respect you, then you need to show her how to do it by respecting her first. As it goes, respect begets respect. Thus, initiate respect in your relationship.

Recently, a video of the bride and groom dancing on the DJ floor has also gone viral. The groom dressed in a shiny blue suit dances on the famous old Bollywood song 'Tujhko Hi Dulhan Banaonga' from the Govinda-Rani Mukerji starter 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye' like no one's watching. The bride on the other side is seen clad in traditional red lehenga-choli and gold jewellery. People loved this video, as both of them are seen enjoying and respecting each other.