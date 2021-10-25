Urfi Javed introduces boyfriend for the first time, kisses him in video - WATCH

After appearing on 'Bigg Boss OTT' this year, Urfi Javed made headlines for her fashion sense and airport looks. She often posts her new looks on Instagram and gets a lot of attention. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram account that has gone viral, fans are having a good time laughing at it.

Apparently, in this new video, Urfi has introduced us to her boyfriend and people are having a good laugh at it. Only if you look at the video, will you understand what's so hilarious about it.

The video shows her with an Ogre, that is the character of Shrek from the film 'Shrek' is holding her from behind or one can say, even latched onto her. This video has been made on Moj app and Ogre's filter is present on this app as well as Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

In the caption, she has written, "I am in love with you...meet my boyfriend friends." She is seen giving him a flying kiss while the song, 'Moh Moh ke dhaage' from the film 'Dum Lagaa Ke Haishaa' played in the background.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed has appeared in TV shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa and Daayan. Apart from this, Urfi Javed was also a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT' but was evicted on the 8th day. Urfi also prepares her clothes and carries a very different fashion sense for which she is appreciated and ridiculed at times.