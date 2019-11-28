Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man' Season 2 filming starts; Samantha Akkineni makes her digital debut

Manoj Bajpayee, this year, made his digital debut with The Family Man. The show created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru is an action drama web series in which the talented actor plays the role of a middle-class man who secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The show soon after it was streamed became an instant hit and was loved by the masses.

Now, the makers have finally kickstarted the shoot of season two with an incredible addition. Yes, The Family Man season 2 has Samantha Akkineni as one of the important characters. With this, the South superstar will be making her digital debut. Sharing her excitement, Samantha said in a statement, "With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series - The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans."

While Manoj said, "There is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. The response received on my performance in The Family Man has been overwhelming and I am grateful to Raj and DK and Amazon Prime Video for their faith in me and giving me an opportunity to play the flawed but extremely relatable Srikant Tiwari. The experience of working with Amazon Prime Video has been phenomenal and I am truly excited for Season 2."

The Family Man season 2 will also have Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur reprising their roles from the first season.