'Bigg Boss 13': Devoleena Bhattacharjee would marry Arhaan Khan in the house, only if Rashami Desai pays for it

In a recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen exploring an opportunity with Arhaan Khan. Interestingly Arhaan is rumoured to be dating Rashami Desai, whom Devo sided by ever since Bigg Boss began. By helping Paras win the first round of finale, Devo even proved she's a true friend.

When Devo had questioned both Arhaan and Rashami and they refused being in a relationship, the Television bahu showed interest in him quite often. In an exclusive sneak peek, Devo was heard stating that she is very clear about Arhaan when Paras asked if she has found an ideal man. "Mujhe toh dikh rahi hai. Mera focus bahut clear hai, (hinting at Arhaan Khan). Confession nahi hai," said Devoleena.

Shehnaz further probed her if she is ready to get married to him. Devoleena then said that if Rashami pays for the wedding, she would immediately tie the knot. "Agar sara kharcha yeh (Rashami Desai) uthayegi toh main karoongi," stated Devo.

When she asked Rashami if she had found someone like that, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, "Abhi tak aisa koi mila nahi. Mujhe mil bhi gaya toh uski surety kaun lega. Uss hisaab se dekha nahi main. Ab explore karoongi."

When Shehnaz pushed for a wedding, Devoleena said she wants a fancy one, if she ever does get married. It sure has become interesting to see how Devoleena is taking interest in Arhaan Khan, who is reported to be her best friend Rashami Desai's boyfriend.