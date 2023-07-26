Virat Kohli uses Rs 20,000 Apple earbuds that aren’t available in India, not Apple AirPods Pro

Virat Kohli also prefers to use Apple when it comes to headphones or earbuds, however, Virat’s choice is unlike others. Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max are two popular headphones from the Cupertino based tech giant that are preferred by the celebrities in India.

Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer in the World right now and has a massive fan following. The ace Indian batsman is the most followed Indian on Instagram and is loved by people of all age groups. Currently in Caribbea/n, Virat Kohli was greeted by several fans that also included Garry Sobers. After hitting a century in his 500th match, Virat Kohli also met the mother of West Indies wicket keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva. As photos and videos of former Indian skipper meeting Da Silva’s mother went viral, netizens started to notice the earbuds Kohli was using. Being a fashion icon, Virat Kohli is admired by the netizens for his accessories and clothing. His distinct earbuds instantly caught everyone’s eye and people were curious to know more about his headphones.

Just like most celebrities, Virat Kohli also prefers to use Apple when it comes to headphones or earbuds, however, Virat’s choice is unlike others. Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max are two popular headphones from the Cupertino based tech giant that are preferred by the celebrities in India but surprisingly the Apple headphones that Virat Kohli uses, aren’t officially sold in India.

Virat Kohli uses Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds that are not officially sold in India. The Beats Powerbeats Pro is priced at around Rs 20,000 ($249.95) on Apple’s official US store. The earbuds come with adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability. The device also gets reinforced design for IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance during tough workouts.

For those who are unaware, Apple acquired Beats in a massive $3 billion deal in 2014. Beats was founded by musical legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. In just five years since launch, the Beats “b” became the brand of choice in the music and sports worlds.