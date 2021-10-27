Know how to avoid getting your WhatsApp chats leaked - Details here

WhatsApp is an extremely popular app and there is hardly anyone who doesn't use this for day-to-day real-time communication. However, we are also aware of the WhatsApp breaches which are very commonplace.

This brings us to the question of security. WhatsApp has stated that no third parties will be able to view anyone's WhatsApp chats, photographs, or videos. Facebook does not have access to the information, and WhatsApp does not have access to it either. The chats can only be read by the sender and receiver due to the end-to-end encryption policy.

In spite of all the security features, chats are leaked and this could be extremely dangerous. In the end, all of your information is stored on your phone or on a cloud drive. When there is a suspicion of wrongdoing or criminal conduct, the same information can be made available to government authorities upon request.

Also, if a screenshot of the chats has been taken, it can be leaked as it will not fall under the purview of end-to-end encryption.

How to be careful of chats on WhatsApp:

Don't talk on WhatsApp about anything that could be considered criminal.

Do not post or share any compromising photos or videos of yourself or others.

Don't really mention your location at all times.

Never discuss or disclose any financial transactions on WhatsApp.