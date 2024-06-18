Watch: Haris Rauf engages in heated argument with Pakistani fan in USA, video goes viral

The video shows Haris Rauf and his wife walking on the streets when a fan said something to him, that angered the Pakistani bowler.

In a viral video, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was seen engaging in a heated argument with a fan in the USA. The video shows Rauf and his wife walking on the streets when a fan said something to him, that angered the Pakistani bowler.

While the Pakistani pacer went to confront the fan, people around them including Rauf’s wife also tried to stop the fight from getting physical.

In the video, Rauf can be seen engaging in an ugly fight with a fan, saying ‘India se hoga'. In reply, the fan said, ‘Pakistan se hu’.

Watch the viral video here:

Haris Rauf Fight

His wife tried to stop her.

Haris- Ye indian ho hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu @GaurangBhardwa1 pic.twitter.com/kGzvotDeiA — Maghdhira (@bsushant__) June 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan had a disappointing run at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as the Babar Azam-led side were eliminated from the group stage after securing only two wins from the four games played.

Pakistan started their campaign on a losing note. They first lost to co-hosts USA on June 6 by 5 runs. On June 9, they suffered a 6-run defeat from arch-rivals India. Their last two matches of the tournament were marked with a win over Canada and Ireland.

Moreover, Rauf was also accused of ball tampering by former South African cricketer and currently a member of the USA side, Rusty Theron.

Meanwhile, the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin tomorrow (June 19) with the first clash between USA and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

