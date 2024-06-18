USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

The Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024 will start tomorrow (June 19) with the first match between co-hosts USA and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 ended today with West Indies defeating Afghanistan by 104 runs. Cricket enthusiasts are now excited to watch the Super 8 stage of the marquee tournament from tomorrow (June 19) with the first match to be played between co-hosts USA and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

USA guided by Monank Patel is having a commendable run in the tournament. They started the campaign by beating Canada and then pulled off a major upset by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling superover. Despite losing their one group stage match against India on June 12, the team still managed to progress to the Super 8 stage.

On the other hand, the Proteas will be playing their first game against the USA tomorrow. Riding on four wins, South Africa remains unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. With star players including Quinton de Kock, Henrich Klaasem, and Keshav Maharaj, the team looks forward to dominating the next stage as well.

Live streaming details

The highly anticipated USA vs SA match is set to take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda, starting from 8 PM IST.

Cricket fans can watch the exciting clash on Star Sports Network. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has proven to be a good surface for both batters and bowlers. The fans can expect a thrilling match as batters on this pitch can put a good total on board. On the other hand, it will also favour the pacers, and there will be a good amount of pace on the wicket. The team that wins the toss may opt to bowl first and chase the target later.

Weather forecast

There stands a 20% chance of rainfall, which could interrupt the game. Predicted humidity levels are hovering at about 72%, with temperatures expected to reach up to 30 degrees Celsius and winds blowing at 21km/h.

Predicted playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.