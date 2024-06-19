USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States vs South Africa

USA vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 41 between the United States and South Africa.

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off from today (June 19) with the first match between USA and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

The USA has showcased a tremendous performance in the marquee tournament. They started their campaign by beating Canada and then pulled off a major upset by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling super over. Although they suffered a loss to India on June 12, the team still managed to make it to the Super 8 stage.

After registering four consecutive wins, the Porteas remain unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. With star players including Heinrich Klaasen, and Keshav Maharaj, the team is hoping to keep the winning momentum alive in the Super 8 stage as well.

Match Details

USA vs South Africa, Match 41, Super 8

Date & Time: June 19, 8 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Aaron Jones, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Ottniel Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

USA vs SA My Dream11 team

Monank Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Aaron Jones, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Steven Taylor, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ottniel Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

