'Fighting Cowboy' Dwight Ritchie dies while sparring with Michael Zerefa

In a tragic event, Australian middleweight boxer Dwight Ritchie died while sparring with Michael Zerefa on Saturday.

According to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, the boxer - who was preparing for his rematch with former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn - had taken a body shot before collapsing and dying.

Known as “The Fighting Cowboy”, Ritchie held a 19-2 record. His promoter Jake Ellis expressed condolences on his Facebook account while confirming the shocking news.

“It is with great sadness and shock to announce that the fighting cowboy Dwight Ritchie sadly passed away today doing what he loved. As Dwight’s promoter and friend it’s unbearable to accept the tragic news that’s just surfaced. Dwight will always be remembered by the boxing fraternity as one of the brightest talents in Australia who’s fighting style embodied exactly how he lived. RIP Cowboy you’ll be forever missed” he wrote.

The 27-year-old's's last fight was back in August for the IBF Australasian super welterweight title. He had lost that fight to Tim Tszyu by a unanimous decision.

“I am truly saddened by the passing of Dwight Richie,” Tszyu posted on Instagram. “Only fighters understand the bond shared between them, especially those who shared a ring together. Rest In Peace to a true champion.”

Boxing commentator Ben Damon also took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He wrote: “Confirming the heartbreaking news that Australian boxer Dwight Ritchie has today passed away after a freak training accident. He was 27. RIP Cowboy.”

Confirming the heartbreaking news that Australian boxer Dwight Ritchie has today passed away after a freak training accident. He was 27. RIP Cowboy #DwightRitchie — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) November 9, 2019

Ritchie is the fourth boxer to have died in the ring in 2019. Less than a month ago, American boxer Patrick Day died after losing to Charles Conwell in Chicago due to brain injury.

Argentina’s Hugo Santillan died in July in San Nicolas while two days prior to his death, Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away due to injuries he sustained during a bout.