FIFA’s MS Dhoni-inspired post for Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral

FIFA posted Ronaldo's picture with a caption that read 'Thala for a reason 7.' Interestingly, Dhoni and Ronaldo also wear the same jersey number 7.

Ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 clash against the Czech Republic, the FIFA World Cup on their official Instagram account paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with an MS Dhoni reference.

Chennai Super Kings fans often refer to Dhoni as Thala, which means ‘leader.’ In the 2024 IPL season, the phrase ‘Thala for a reason’ became popular.

With this MS Dhoni-inspired reference, FIFA also posted Ronaldo's picture with a caption that read 'Thala for a reason 7.’

Interestingly, Dhoni and Ronaldo also wear the same jersey number 7, and thus FIFA referred to Ronaldo as Thala ahead of the crucial clash.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is eyeing three major records in the upcoming match. He will not only become the first player to play in all six editions of the Euros but can also become the oldest goalscorer in the tournament’s history.

Currently, Ronaldo holds the record of scoring most goals in Euro history, as well as participating in most matches.

Portugal will be hoping to secure the second European Championship title as they are set to to start the campaign with their first match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, 12:30 AM.

