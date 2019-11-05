Headlines

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

After a not so impressive performance in LaLiga, Barcelona would look to cement their position in Group F when they host Slavia Prague at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

After a not so impressive performance in LaLiga, Barcelona would look to cement their position in Group F when they host Slavia Prague at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Slavia Prague is at the bottom of the group after home losses to Barcelona and Dortmund. 

 

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Slavia Prague

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match being played?

The Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match will be played on October 5, 2019, at Camp Nou, Barcelona. 

 

What time does the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague: Predicted Starting XIs 

FC Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegan; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong, Messi, Griezmann, Dembele

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Zeleny, Soucek, Sevcik; Stnciu; Masopust, Olayinka

