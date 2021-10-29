Twitter trolls Facebook after company announces name change to 'Meta'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the change of company name to Meta leading to trolling on Twitter by netizens and even the social media giant itself. In a post on its social media platform, Twitter appeared to mock Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook is changing its name to Meta.

"The only #META we acknowledge is this," the Twitter Safety Account posted along with an article on Twitter's Machine Learning, Ethics, Transparency and Accountability team. On one hand, critics claim Facebook rebranding aims to distract from the company's recent scandals, the internet however is having a good laugh at this name change.

During the announcement, Mark Zuckerberg said the name 'Facebook' just doesn't encompass 'everything we do' anymore, since the company now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest VR headset and more. Twitter users responded to the name change by either shrugging at the news or engaging in mockery.

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021

Here's a look at how Twitterati is responding

A user with a blue tick wrote, "#BREAK Facebook's new company name is Met. It still has all the same problems it had this morning." The post has already garnered more than 23K Likes.

Another user wrote, "You know the old saying, "Never change your company name when you're hungry."

One Twitter handle mockingly wrote, "Facebook? never heard of them" - Zark Muckerberg, CEO of Meta.

Meat jokes were all the rage, with US hamburger chain Wendy's tweeting shortly after the news, "Changing name to Meat."

A tweeting wit under the handle @NicoTheMemeDude queried: "Is this the beginning of the Meataverse?" To which Wendy's retorted: "very meta."

Meta's newly minted Twitter account, which already accrued 13.5 million followers, cordially chimed in: "Nice to meat you, @Wendys."