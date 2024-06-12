Twitter
Top 5 latest earbuds under Rs 1500, only on Amazon

Discover your audio freedom with the best true wireless earbuds (TWS) on Amazon Experience unparalleled sound quality, crystal-clear calls, and a secure, comfortable fit that will not quit.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Top 5 latest earbuds under Rs 1500, only on Amazon
Whether you're breaking into intense workouts, immersed in work calls, or losing yourself in music, TWS earbuds are the perfect partners. They make your music or audio needs with ease and provide a pleasing sound quality with a handy and wire-free experience. Grab the latest one for you from the wide range of TWS earbuds only on Amazon.

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Earbuds

  • Playback- Enjoy an extended break on weekends with your favourite episodes on stream, virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours non stop playtime for earbuds.
  • Low Latency- Our BEAST mode makes Airdopes 141 a partner in entertainment with real-time audio and low latency experience. These TWS earbuds are perfect for a gaming experience.
  • Clear Voice Calls- It dons a built-in mic on each TWS earbud along with our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech that ensures a smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls
  • Asap Charge- The earbuds are equipped with our ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge; while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface
  • Instant Connect- Connect to your morning playlists without any hiccup via the Insta Wake N’ Pair technology that powers on the earbuds as soon as you open the case cover
  • Ip Rating- The TWS earbuds body comes protected with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance

Boult Audio Z40 

  • Playback - 60 hours of total playtime – Mammoth battery power makes the Z40 earbuds stop at nothing.
  • Charge -10 mins charge = 100 mins playtime. Lightning Boult Type-C fast charging makes this possible, getting your buds ready in no time.
  • Mode - Zen Mode – The Environmental Noise Cancellation mode wards off unwanted noise, making your calls crystal clear.
  • Low Latency Gaming – Have an uninterrupted gaming experience with no lags
  • Bass - 10mm BoomX tech drivers deliver deep, dynamic bass that adds the much-needed thrill to your entertainment.

Truke - Buds F1 Ultra 

  • Immersive Spatial Audio Experience - Step into a world of unmatched audio with Truke Buds F1 Ultra airbuds , providing an extraordinary 360° spatial audio experience. 
  •  Extended 60-Hour Playtime With Fast Charging - Equipped with fast charging, a mere 10 minutes of case charge gives up to 100 minutes of playtime for your ear pods.
  •  Crystal-Clear Conversations - Enhanced by Advanced Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, these Bluetooth earbuds are designed as noise-cancellation earbuds, providing a communication haven wherever you go.
  •  Gaming - Boasting an ultra-low 40ms latency, these TWS earbuds deliver a gaming experience like never before. 
  •  Powerful 13mm Graphene Speaker Drivers -These earbuds feature advanced 13mm graphene sound drivers that bring you strong bass and clear highs.
  •  Preset Equalizer Modes - Customize your listening experience with Truke Buds F1 Ultra's three preset equalizer modes.
  •  Seamless Wireless Connectivity - Experience stable and efficient wireless connections with the cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.3 technology in these Bluetooth earpods wireless. 

Noise Buds N1 Earbuds 

  • Playback - Up to 40-hour playtime: Dive into a marathon of music with an incredible 40-hour playtime.
  • Mic - Quad Mic with ENC: Experience crystal-clear calls with Quad Mic and ENC in action.
  • Driver - Enjoy a powerful sound experience elevated with the precision of an 11mm driver.
  • Latency - Enjoy lag-free communication thanks to the ultra-low latency of up to 40ms.; Instacharge: Top up your beats in just 10 minutes for a playtime of 120 minutes.
  • Model - Aud-Hdphn-Budsn1-Grn; Control Type: Media Control

Amazon Basics Earbuds 

  • Playback - Enjoy up to 60 hours of music with the powerful battery backup.
  • Fast Charge - With the fast-charging feature, you can get 100 minutes of uninterrupted playing time after charging the earbuds for only 10 minutes.
  • Drivers - The enhanced dual 10 mm dynamic drivers make way for immersive sound and clearer calls.
  • Ip Rating - The earbuds' body comes protected with IPX5 rating for resistance to water and perspiration.
  • Controls - With the Smart Touch Control feature, you can play or pause music, answer calls with a single tap, skip forward or backward with a double tap, and adjust the volume by holding your finger in one place.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

