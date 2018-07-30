Goan touch to take the stink off Mumbai’s fish markets

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to revamp its fish markets on the line of retail fish markets developed at Fatorda in Goa.

If all goes well, fish markets in Mumbai will soon get a facelift and they will be much cleaner than what they are today. Hygiene will be of utmost importance while refurbishing these markets. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to revamp its fish markets on the line of retail fish markets developed at Fatorda in Goa.

The recently renovated fish market at Fatorda is currently trending in social media platforms for its new look and hygiene level. Official from the Market department of BMC visited the market last week and is planning to replicate the same in Mumbai’s fish markets. Gopichand and Mahim markets could be initial ones that may get a new look.

Dr Sangeeta Hasnale, assistant municipal commissioner (Markets) said that the Fatorda fish market maintains hygiene level and there is separate place for selling and cutting fishes. “We are refurbishing fish markets in Mumbai and we want to give them a complete new look,” said Hasnale.

“Cleanliness is the main issue of fish markets in Mumbai,” said Hasnale. She added that we cannot replicate all features, but we can add some features in Mumbai’s markets.

About its implementation, Hasnale said; “I just returned from Goa. After discussing with senior civic officials, we will take a decision.

Damodar Tandel, president, Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kritis said that this a welcome move. “We are the first who brought to notice the Fatorda market to the BMC and asked to make our fish markets similar,” said Tandel.

NOTHING FISHY