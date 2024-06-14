Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Influencer faces backlash for dancing to Bollywood song at Kolkata airport, watch

Government earned Rs 17560000000 from liquor shops auction in this city

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film

Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Influencer faces backlash for dancing to Bollywood song at Kolkata airport, watch

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Government earned Rs 17560000000 from liquor shops auction in this city

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant outfits from 4-day pre-wedding cruise

5 moments from Rautu Ka Raaz trailer that proves it's a must-watch crime comedy

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Italy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet superstar who quit acting at peak of her career, got married, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now runs..

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Radhika Merchant also told Vogue that the planning for those events is "going great".

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 02:15 PM IST

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...
Photo: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani have been making headlines with regards to the wedding festivities of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. After the first round of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, another pre-wedding bash took place aboard a luxurious cruise ship touring Europe, offering guests a truly unforgettable experience.

    The four-day celebration spanned across France and Italy, featuring dazzling parties and performances by international stars. American singer Katy Perry and the iconic boyband Backstreet Boys performed live on the ship, entertaining the guests with their hits. A particularly memorable highlight was a performance by renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in the scenic town of Portofino, adding a touch of classical elegance to the event.

    In her first interview after the cruise pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant told Vogue that she is excited to be married."I’m very excited to be married,” she said, adding that "more happenings to come” hinting at the rituals ahead of the big day. Radhika Merchant also told Vogue that the planning for those events is "going great".

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12. An informal wedding invitation circulating on social media has revealed key details about the grand event, including the venue, dress code, and programme schedule. The much-anticipated wedding will take place at BKC's Jio World Centre, owned by Mukesh Ambani, with the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception on July 14. The same venue hosted the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani, to Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

     
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Wins 'Best Smart Gadget Brand' Presented by Sara Ali Khan

    How to Prepare for Judiciary Exams in India with TopRanker's Judiciary Gold

    Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

    Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey

    Did Anushka Sharma get angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match? Viral video shows her shouting at...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement