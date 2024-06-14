Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Mukesh and Nita Ambani have been making headlines with regards to the wedding festivities of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. After the first round of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, another pre-wedding bash took place aboard a luxurious cruise ship touring Europe, offering guests a truly unforgettable experience.

The four-day celebration spanned across France and Italy, featuring dazzling parties and performances by international stars. American singer Katy Perry and the iconic boyband Backstreet Boys performed live on the ship, entertaining the guests with their hits. A particularly memorable highlight was a performance by renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in the scenic town of Portofino, adding a touch of classical elegance to the event.



In her first interview after the cruise pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant told Vogue that she is excited to be married."I’m very excited to be married,” she said, adding that "more happenings to come” hinting at the rituals ahead of the big day. Radhika Merchant also told Vogue that the planning for those events is "going great".

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12. An informal wedding invitation circulating on social media has revealed key details about the grand event, including the venue, dress code, and programme schedule. The much-anticipated wedding will take place at BKC's Jio World Centre, owned by Mukesh Ambani, with the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception on July 14. The same venue hosted the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani, to Shloka Mehta in March 2019.