Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani schooled their kids to stay down to earth and one incident related to it was once revealed by the couple in an old interview.

Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra are few of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and he has held the title for quite a long time. As per Forbes, Mukesh Ambani currently has a net worth of more than Rs 963568 crore. The business tycoon is carrying forward the legacy of the business empire that was established by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Retail which has a market cap of over Rs 1986000 crore. To manage such a massive empire, Mukesh Ambani gets help from his kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. Just like Mukesh Ambani, his kids also follow the family’s culture and discipline. Known for their philanthropy, polite attitude and humble nature, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani schooled their kids to stay down to earth and one incident related to it was once revealed by the couple in an old interview.

While speaking to Simi Garewal, Nita Ambani spoke about a rare incident when Akash Ambani raised his voice and he was immediately schooled by his father Mukesh Ambani. Nita told that Akash Ambani was speaking to a watchman over the phone once and for some reason he raised his voice. “Mukesh heard him doing that. He [Mukesh] said, go down immediately and go and say sorry to him.” Nita said.

“And I was watching this at a distance and I realised that Akash had to do this because it’s going to help him to become a good human being.” she added.

Akash Ambani is the older son of Mukesh Ambani and he is currently leading the largest telecom companies in India Reliance Jio. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta and is father to a boy and a girl. He stays with his parents in Rs 15000 crore Antilia in Mumbai.