ZeeReadersPoll2020: Mumbai Police unearths TRP scam, do you think this was the biggest news of 2020?

The Mumbai Police on October 8 busted a “TRP scam”, whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were allegedly being manipulated. Republic TV, owned by Arnab Goswami, has been named in the scam. Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were also among those allegedly indulging in the fraudulent activities.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had said that the authorities are tightening its screws on an agency named 'Hansa', said to be associated with Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which calculates the TRP.

The maintenance of over 3000 parameters across the country and around 2000 parameters in Mumbai, was given to Hansa, an agency associated with BARC which was tampering with TRP.

