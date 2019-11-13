'Won't be harmful to India's sovereignty': Indians to give undertaking before Kartarpur visit

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, sources stated that the pilgrims visiting the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan will have to give an undertaking that their visit will not be used for any anti-India activities.

Sources told Zee Media sources that the visitors would have to give an undertaking confirming that their visit will not be harmful to India's sovereignty.

The decision comes after New Delhi's concern about Pakistani terrorists trying to influence the Indian visitors in Kartarpur. Intelligence sources stated that few terrorists have been spotted hiding in the area near the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Pakistan. Following the incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) tightened security near the area.

The intelligence agencies also warned about training camps at Muridke, Shakurgarh, and Narowal. "Substantial number of men and women were camping and undergoing training for terror-related activities," sources in the intelligence agencies stated.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Indian side of the corridor on November 9 and flagged off the first 'jatha' of 500 pilgrims who visited the Kartarpur Gurudwara. The first batch of pilgrims included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several other eminent Sikh politicians including MPs and MLAs from Punjab were also part of the first batch.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed the agreement connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. Kartarpur Gurudwara has a huge significance in Sikhism since Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life in the area where the Gurudwara stands now.