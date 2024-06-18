Twitter
India

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience rainfall amid heatwave, check IMD predictions here

North-West Himalayan region of India including Punjab and Haryana will experience cloudy weather from evening and rain is also expected

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of light rain in the National Capital in the next three to four days amidst challenging weather conditions across the country.IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "Red alert has been issued in North India. North-West Himalayan region of India including Punjab and Haryana will experience cloudy weather from evening and rain is also expected...The heatwave situation is likely to reduce in Punjab and Haryana...From tomorrow, Orange alert will be issued in Delhi...""There is a possibility of rain in Delhi which is called pre-monsoon showers due to southwesterly winds in the next three or four days.

Heat waves can be reduced. The discomfort which you are feeling indicates that moisture is increasing in your area," Sen added.Meanwhile, the extreme heatwave continues to push Delhi's power demand northwards. According to the State Load Dispatch Centre data, at 3:22 PM on Tuesday, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,647 MW. It is the highest ever in the history of the national capital.Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024. Since then, Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 8000 MW mark on 8 occasions. Before the records of 2024, Delhi's previous high of 7695 MW was recorded on June 29, 2022.

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand was 7438 MW. Tuesday marks the 30th day in a row when Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 7000 MW mark. Delhi's peak power demand never crossed 7000 MW during May 2023 and crossed the 7000 MW mark in May only once in 2022.The IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely over many parts of the country on June 18."Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June 2024 and heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand," IMD said in a post on X.

The temperature recorded in the national capital was 34.8 degrees Celsius at 08:30 am this morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The weather agency had also warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till June 19.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

