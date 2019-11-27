Watch: Leopard enters farmer's home in Maharashtra, captured by forest department team after huge struggle

For residents Maharashtra’s Pimpalgaon Rotha village, Saturday night ended on a very dramatic note.

Dilip Jagtap, a farmer from Parner in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, came into shock when a four-year-old male leopard entered his house. As reported by Hindustan Times, around 6.30 pm Saturday when Dileep Jagtap sat on his porch, his pet dog rushed into the house as it was followed by a leopard.

“I started panicking but had to think straight to save my family. While my dog rushed out the back door, the leopard got stuck in one of the rooms. I managed to get my wife, daughters and two other relatives out of the house, and locked the door", said Dileep as quoted by Hindustan Times.

A three-hour operation done by the Maharashtra forest department and wildlife veterinarians on Saturday night, the four-year-old leopard was rescued and later released back in the wild.

A video of the rescue operation was later shared on social media and it soon went viral. The 39-second clip shows the rescuers accessing the situation before preparing the tranquilliser to sedate the animal.

Since the leopard was sedated with the tranquiliser, after being caught it underwent a basic medical check-up. Once, the things were clear post-check-up, the rescue team took the leopard to the forest.