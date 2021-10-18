Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues Red Alert, Badrinath Yatra halted, schools to remain closed today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert in the state of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rains and thunderstorms in several districts on October 18. Everyone has been advised to stay inside and take all the necessary precautions for today.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that all the schools in the state will remain closed for today in view of the Red alert. IMD had also issued an Orange alert in the state from October 17 to 19, as it bore witness to moderate to heavy rains yesterday.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said, “All schools in the district to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on 18th October, in view of heavy rainfall warning.” The state government is taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that minimum damage is caused during this period.

According to the official order, the schools will remain closed in the state on October 18 in view of the weather conditions. The state government has also stated that the police, SDRF, and other concerned personnel will be posted in sensitive areas during this time.

In view of the heavy rains, the Uttarakhand government has asked all the visitors to the Badrinath temple to stay in safe locations. The visitors have been requested to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until the weather condition improves.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami further said, “We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert for 18-19 October.” Authorities have also been instructed to take special care of the Char Dham Yatra route.

Heavy rains are being experienced in several parts of the country, most notably in Kerala. The rains in Kerala have turned fatal for many has the death toll has cross 22 and several dozen people have been reported missing. Rescue operations are currently being conducted by the Indian armed forces.