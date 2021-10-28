UP govt to directly transfer Rs 1100 to students' parents for buying school uniforms

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a big decision. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) amount given to the students of government and aided schools will soon reach the bank accounts of the parents directly.

Director of Basic Education Department Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh has issued orders to the Finance and Accounts Officers and Basic Education Officers and instructed them to start the process of payment.

Along with the order sent by the Director of the Basic Education Department, the process of making payment through the PFMS portal has also been sent, so that parents do not face any problem in receiving the payments.

On the PFMS portal, there is the Aadhaar seeded/non-seeded data of the parents of the students who want to get the benefit of this scheme. Testing of this data has been completed. Money will be transferred to those accounts which are active i.e. the accounts where money has been transacted in the last two months. About 1.80 crore students will benefit from this scheme.

How much money will be transferred

1. Rs 600 for two pairs of uniforms2. Rs 125 for a pair of shoes and stockings3. Rs 200 for a sweater4. Rs 175 for a school bag