Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to face floor test today

Two days after being sworn-in, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government will face the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena president, who took oath as the chief minister on Thursday, formed a coalition government with the help of NCP and Congress.

Governor BS Koshyari has asked the government to prove majority by December 3. The Sena-NCP-Congress claims to have enough numbers to prove majority in the 288-member assembly.

While the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively.

Besides, the alliance also has a support of some smaller parties, including the Samajwadi Party, and several Independents.

On Monday this week, the Sena-NCP-Congress combine had organised a public parade of 162 MLAs.

Earlier on Friday, NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly, replacing BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post and administered the oath to all newly-elected legislators.

Walse Patil is a former speaker of the Assembly.

The first day of the two-day session will begin by the announcement of the name of the pro tem speaker, followed by the introduction of the new ministers. The voting for the floor test is likely to be conducted around 2 pm.

Nomination process for the election of the new Speaker will also be completed on Saturday.

On the second day, the Governor will address the newly-elected MLAs and then a new Speaker will be elected.

The new Speaker will also announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on Sunday.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening. Six ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath at the grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.