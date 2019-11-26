Two including sarpanch killed, 4 injured in 2 separate attacks in Kashmir

A Sarpanch and a government employee were killed and two civilians hurt when terrorists opened fire at them in Anantnag.

Two people including a Sarpanch were killed while four others sustained injuries in two different attacks in Kashmir valley.

A Sarpanch and a government employee were killed and two civilians hurt when terrorists opened fire at them in Anantnag district's Hakura where government officials and panchayat representatives were present.

Sources in the police say that after the government programme 'Back to Village' got over, terrorists opened fire at them.

"It seems that the terrorists wanted to target the Sarpanch. We have recovered pistol bullet casings from the spot. Later, while escaping, terrorists hurled a grenade too," said a police officer privy to the information.

Earlier in the afternoon, what police termed as a ‘low intensity’ blast occurred outside the Kashmir University gate, injuring two civilians and creating panic in the area.

Soon after the blast, shops and the gates of the varsity were closed as security forces launched a search operation to nab the attackers. A police source told WION that an explosion was reported outside the gate of Kashmir University campus after which police parties were rushed to scene.

“We are abstaining the nature of the blast. It seems to be a low-intensity explosion," said a police source. The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment and are said to be stable.