This festive season gift your loved ones the sweetness of Kaju Katli from Bansiwala Sweets

As the time of festivities is here knocking at our doorsteps, people have started to weigh their choices in savoring the sweet delicacies which are a must to celebrate the occasions. From scrumptious ‘Besan ke Laddoos’ to heavenly ‘Rabdris’ and ‘Rasgullas’, there is no ‘mithai’ that ebbs to provide the feeling of satisfaction. Though there are a plethora of options to pick from, there is undoubtedly this one ‘mithai’ that makes all our taste buds go wow, and that is the one and only Kaju Katli. If you are a Delhite, looking for the most delectable Kaju Katli, then Bansiwala Sweets, founded by Shiv Nama Bansiwala could be an undisputed choice without any disappointment.

Founded in 2008, Bansiwala Sweets is an Indian sweet, snacks, and restaurant company with Rajesh Nama Bansiwala as its chairman. Making sure that all your occasions and events are graced with simply the best food and sweet delicacies, they have with utmost dedication made recipes that our loved immensely. The Delhi-based sweets and snacks company works with the motto of ‘serving love’ and that has been very evident in their work and growth. Among everything they serve, from sweets to namkeens, Kaju Katli has made itself a different fan base amid the localities of Delhi.

Crediting their way of working over the past years, and the mindful supervision of the leaders Rajesh Nama Bansiwala and Shiv Nama Bansiwala, the company has established its manufacturing plants in a wide variety of locations all across Delhi. They have also started their own retail chain stores with a number of restaurants serving people at several locations in the national capital. They have a lot of branches in Rohini, starting from Sector 13, Sector 3- Vishram Chowk, Sector 11, Sector 15, Sector 6-7- Dividing Road, and have also extended them to Shalimar Bagh Al Market, Prashant Vihar, and Mukherjee Nagar. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala envisions opening many more such branches all across the country and keep serving people with the most delicious items.

Catering to the advent of digitization, Bansiwala Sweets also has started its home delivery, making the concept of ‘finding sweetness at your doorstep’ come true. Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, the chairman of the sweets and snacks company, talking about the journey of over 10 years says, “We have been fortunate enough to serve all our customers to their supreme satisfaction and have hence retained them for a long time. The happy smiles I have seen on their faces have been enough to make us continue our journey over the years, and with every day that has passed, we have made sure to give our best to our customers.”

Owing to such a strong vision, Bansiwala Sweets has reached a milestone of selling 500Kgs of Kaju Katli on a daily basis. This alone showcases how tasty and scrumptious the sweets they make must be. Rajesh and Shiv Nama Bansiwala both have always been exemplary to make sure that whatever they do, they put all their heart into it and hence Bansiwala Sweets is a result of that dedication.

Bansiwala Sweets is a name that has garnered immense trust with its exquisite savories, leaving all its consumers wanting for more. As the festive season calls for a lot of celebrations, Bansiwala Sweets has definitely emerged as a one-stop shop for all the variety of sweets to add a little more joy to all the events.

(Brand Desk Content)