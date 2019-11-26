Srinagar: At least two dead after blast outside University of Kashmir

At least two people have died after a blast that took place outside Kashmir Univerity in Srinagar on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, an eyewitness has claimed that it was a grenade blast, however, it is not clear whether it was a grenade or a petrol bomb.

Jammu & Kashmir: The 2 civilians who were injured in a grenade attack in Panchayat Ghar Hakura, Anantnag, have succumbed to their injuries. https://t.co/UDC2SDc6NF — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 people injured in a grenade blast near Kashmir University gate in Srinagar. More details awaited. https://t.co/cdyIp0kA1d pic.twitter.com/ZrJ8bX75Uk — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

More details awaited ...

Earlier on November 4, at least one person had died and 22 others were injured after a grenade attack that took place in Lal Chowk area near a market on Maulana Azad road in Srinagar.

As per initial reports, three terrorists had come on a motorbike who are now being suspected behind this grenade attack.

As per reports, a large number of civilians were present on the road in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area when the grenade attack took place. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on October 28, at least 19 people were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at the Iqbal Market area near the Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.