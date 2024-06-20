Twitter
SC to hear fresh petitions regarding NEET-UG 2024 exam cancellation today

Approximately 24 lakh candidates took the NEET-UG 2024 exam, which was held on May 5 across 4,750 centers.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:37 AM IST

SC to hear fresh petitions regarding NEET-UG 2024 exam cancellation today
The Supreme Court is set to hear new petitions on June 20, seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination due to alleged paper leaks. This controversy has led to protests and complaints, particularly after 1,563 candidates received grace marks and 67 students scored a perfect 720.

On Tuesday, the apex court emphasized that any negligence, even as small as 0.001 percent, in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination would be addressed thoroughly. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told advocates representing the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) that any such negligence must be dealt with seriously.

The Supreme Court also noted that the litigation concerning the exam would not be adversarial, recognizing the hard work students put into preparing for this medical entrance test, as reported by news agency PTI.

Previously, on June 13, the Centre and the NTA informed the Supreme Court that they had canceled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates. These candidates will have the option to either retake the exam or forgo the compensatory marks given for the loss of time.

Approximately 24 lakh candidates took the NEET-UG 2024 exam, which was held on May 5 across 4,750 centers. The results, initially expected on June 14, were announced on June 4.

Since the results, there have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar, alongside other irregularities. On June 14, five individuals, including a school principal and a teacher, were arrested in Gujarat's Godhra for allegedly helping students pass the exam in exchange for Rs 10 lakh each. These allegations have sparked protests, with several students staging a demonstration in Delhi on June 10, demanding an investigation into the irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

 

 

 

