Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 8,341 crores.

Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan virtually on Thursday.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 8,341 crores.

These roads aim to enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function which would be attended by Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh and several ministers from the state.

Earlier on Monday, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation for 14 national highway (NH) projects in Telangana through video conferencing.

As per an official release, these projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth Rs 13,169 crore. Gadkari also informed that a total of 59 road works with an approved length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of Rs 17,617 crore have been sanctioned in Telangana in the last 6 years.

As per an official release, these projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth Rs 13,169 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari informed that a total of 59 road works with an approved length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of Rs 17,617 crore have been sanctioned in Telangana in the last 6 years.

As per official data, projects with a length of 1,730 kilometres have been identified for development under Bharatmala scheme in the state of Telangana. Out of these 14 projects, 9 projects with length 423 kilometres have already been awarded at a cost of Rs 7,400 crore.

(With agency inputs)