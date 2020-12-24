Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today

Headlines

This tiny film, made in Rs 15 crore with no star, beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer to be 2023's most profitable Indian film

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, married into millionaire family that owns Domino’s India; net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This tiny film, made in Rs 15 crore with no star, beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer to be 2023's most profitable Indian film

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

5 ways to prevent nausea

8 Benefits of doing face massage

8 most expensive houses in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Know Why Apple Will Pay Rs 5000 Per Person To iPhone 6, 7 Or iPhone SE Series Users

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

This tiny film, made in Rs 15 crore with no star, beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer to be 2023's most profitable Indian film

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

HomeIndia

India

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today

These projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 8,341 crores.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 07:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan virtually on Thursday.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 8,341 crores. 

These roads aim to enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function which would be attended by Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh and several ministers from the state.

Earlier on Monday, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation for 14 national highway (NH) projects in Telangana through video conferencing.

As per an official release, these projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth Rs 13,169 crore. Gadkari also informed that a total of 59 road works with an approved length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of Rs 17,617 crore have been sanctioned in Telangana in the last 6 years.

As per an official release, these projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth Rs 13,169 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari informed that a total of 59 road works with an approved length of 1918 kilometres and a cost of Rs 17,617 crore have been sanctioned in Telangana in the last 6 years.

As per official data, projects with a length of 1,730 kilometres have been identified for development under Bharatmala scheme in the state of Telangana. Out of these 14 projects, 9 projects with length 423 kilometres have already been awarded at a cost of Rs 7,400 crore.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know how much you should save to get Rs 67 lakh

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aricraft, 300 Ferraris, 500 Rolls Royces, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE