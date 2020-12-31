Rise in number of militants, decline in militancy in 2020: J&K Police Chief

Though the number of people joining terrorist ranks in comparison to 2019, slightly increased in 2020, but the number of terrorist-related incidents has seen significant decline in comparison to the last two years. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh gave this vital information on Thursday.

"There has been a slight increase in the number of people joining terrorist ranks in comparison to 2019. However, the positive aspect is that 70% of them were either eliminated or arrested. The shelf life of terrorists has decreased," Singh said.

He added, "We undertook over 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Ninety operations took place in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu. As many as 225 terrorists were killed - 207 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division."

He said that among the slain terrorists, 47 were top commanders belonging to various outfits. "Today, all top commanders of various outfits have been eliminated," Singh said.

The DGP said that 16 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, 15 in Kashmir and one in Jammu and 44 security forces jawans, 42 in Kashmir and two in Jammu were killed while fighting terrorism in 2020.

Also read J&K: Security forces neutralise two terrorists including one affiliated to JeM

He added that there has been a significant decline in terrorist-related incidents this year in comparison to 2018 and 2019.

"There were a dozen terrorists active in the Jammu region, the number has reduced to three now. They are in Kishtwar district, we are tracking them," Singh said.

The J&K DGP further said that despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration this year is lowest in the last three-four years.

"So, they (Pakistan) had to rely on local recruits and they tried to supply weapons, explosive materials and cash to them through drones, most of these were foiled," he said.

His statement comes a day after three alleged terrorists were killed in an encounter in Parimpora area of Srinagar. Families of the slain youths said they had no connection with militancy and that two of them were students.