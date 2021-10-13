Headlines

Rajasthan Education Minister says THIS about female workers, sparks controversy- Watch video

Rajasthan Education Minister has made a controversial statement about working women, attracting criticism from many people.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

Soon after Karnataka Health Minister’s remark about ‘modern women’ not wanting children, another political leader has made headlines after making a controversial statement in a public forum about working women in schools.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has sparked a row after saying that schools that have more female staff members are more prone to internal squabbles. The state education minister made this statement in an event to celebrate International Girl Child Day in Jaipur.

During his speech at the event, Dotasra said that the Rajasthan government has introduced several policies for women in the workplace, but due to internal squabbles and conflicts among the female staff, the Principal gets agitated and has to take a ‘Saridon’.

Sparking a controversy with his statements, he said, “The government introduced a policy for women. They’re given priority. But the female staff has conflicts among themselves. Where there’s female staff, either Principal or teachers take ‘Saridon’.”

 

 

Govind Singh Dotasra further added, “If you correct these small things [mistakes], you will always find yourselves ahead of men.” The education minister has made this statement just days after Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar issued a controversial statement about ‘modern women’.

The health minister had said that modern women in today’s generation don’t want to get married and remain single. He also said that women don’t want to give birth to a child these days. He received a lot of criticism for his statements, which were made at an event on World Mental Health Day.

Sudhakar had later issued a clarification regarding his statements, saying that his intention was not to single out women and his statements about the younger generation not wanting to get married was on the basis of a survey that was conducted recently.

