PM Modi to release 17th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme at Varanasi today

The event will be attended by Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister and several State Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Tuesday at Varanasi in which more than 9.26 crore farmers will receive the benefits amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also distribute the certificates to more than 30,000 SHGs trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension workers.

More than 2.5 crore farmers will join the event including those at 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres across the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare stated on Monday.

"On the 50 selected Krishi Vikas Kendras (KVKs), a special event is being organized where a good number of farmers will join the event. On these centres, several Union Ministers will also visit and interact with the farmers," it stated.

According to the Ministry, the farmers will also be sensitized about good agricultural practices, new emerging technologies in the agricultural field, practising climate resilient agriculture, etc.

They will also be educated on how to check their PM-KISAN beneficiary status, payment status, how to use Kisan-eMitra Chatbot, etc. Union Ministers will also distribute certificates to the trained Krishi Sakhis of the area, the Ministry added.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a press conference on Saturday, emphasizing the vital role of agriculture in India's economy and PM Modi's unwavering support for farmers.

He stated that agriculture has always been a priority for the Prime Minister. The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, has significantly benefited farmers by providing financial support directly to their bank accounts.

He expressed his gratitude for being entrusted with the important Department of Agriculture, noting that agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy.

He highlighted that even today, most employment opportunities are generated through agriculture, and farmers are crucial in sustaining the country's food reserves.

He described serving agriculture and farmers as akin to worshipping God. The Government's dedication to enhancing the agricultural sector is evident through its continuous efforts and strategic plans, including the upcoming 100-day plan.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. Financial benefit of Rs 6,000/- per year in three equal instalments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores.

Krishi Sakhis are chosen as agriculture para-extension workers because they are trusted community resource persons and experienced farmers themselves. The Krishi Sakhis have already received extensive training in various agricultural practices, making them well-equipped to support and guide fellow farmers effectively.

As of date, over 34,000 Krishi Sakhis out of 70,000 have been certified as Para-extension Workers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI