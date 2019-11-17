PM Modi congratulates Sri Lanka's President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa on victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the phone on his electoral victory in the elections held on Saturday.

Conveying the good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, Modi expressed confidence that under his able leadership, the people of Sri Lanka will progress further on the path of peace and prosperity and fraternal, cultural, historical and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka will be further strengthened. The PM also reiterated India’s commitment to continue to work with the government of Sri Lanka to these ends.

"Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections. I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region," he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

Rajapaksa thanked the Modi for his good wishes. He also expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security.

Modi also extended an invitation to Rajapaksa to visit India at his early convenience which was accepted.