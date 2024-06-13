Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony held at DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Khandu, 44, became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016. He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term. Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) invited Khandu to form the government.

The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. BJP won ten seats unopposed in the state before the elections were held.

