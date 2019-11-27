Pak-based terror outfits trying to reactivate terror camps in Balakot: MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday stated that Pakistan based terror outfits are reactivating their camps in Balakot to restart their campaign of religious and Jihadi literature against India.

"Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terror outfits to reactivate its camp at Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. The Government of India is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect the borders of the country and maintain its integrity and sovereignty," Minister of State (MoS) Kishan Reddy said.

The statement came in the form of a written reply to a query of Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha who asked if the Indian government was aware of the terrorist camps which have have been reactivated in Pakistan's Balakot.

"Will the Minister of HOME AFFAIRS be pleased to state: (a) whether Government is aware that terror camps have again been reactivated in Balakot in Pakistan which will be used against India; (b) if so, the details thereof; and (c) what precautionary and other measures Government proposes to take in the matter?" he asked.

This comes in the aftermath of information put out by government sources in October 2019, which informed that 45-50 terrorists including suicide bombers are currently undergoing training in the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. This information was confirmed by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

On February 26, twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

Sources state that the terror camps were used by terror group JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and other terrorists to add new recruits.

During the attacks carried out by the IAF, five Spice 2000 bombs were dropped out of which four penetrated the rooftops of the building in which the terrorists were sleeping.

The attacks were carried out at 3.30 AM and within a few minutes after dropping the bombs on their designated targets, the IAF planes returned to their bases.

The aircraft used in the attack belonged to the No 7 and No 9 squadrons of the IAF and included the non-upgraded planes as the upgraded Mirages of the No 1 squadron did not have the air-to-ground strike capability at that moment.

While some of the Mirage aircraft carried out the attack on Jaish positions, a team of other few Mirages and Su-30MKI combat aircraft kept the Pakistan Air Force planes away from causing any hindrance or launching any counter-offensive.