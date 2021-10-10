Over 700 'Terrorist Sympathisers' detained after recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir

In response to the killings of 7 civilians in 6 days, security forces have detailed over 700 people in Jammu and Kashmir, as per several media reports.

Furthermore, it has been reported that several among the detained individuals are believed to be linked to banned group Jamaat-e-Islami group, or are named in a list of suspected overground workers (OGW).

The detainees reportedly hail from Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam and other areas in southern Kashmir.

A leading news channel quoted a senior police officer from the state saying the individuals have been detained to "break the chain of attacks in the (Kashmir) Valley". The officer further added that the recent attacks may have taken place as a result of a surge in radicalism after Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan, with the terrorists attacking “easy” targets.

In the most recent attack, two teachers of a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar were shot dead on Thursday, October 7. Two days before that on Tuesday, October 5, a prominent pharmacy owner and a migrant street vendor were shot dead within an hour of each other in Srinagar.

Also read Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

As per Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attacks have been carried out by "The Resistance Front", believed to be linked to the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Condemning the fatal attacks on civilians, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier said that those involved in the killings will be given a “befitting reply”.

Also read Three civilians shot dead in Kashmir Valley, high alert issued

A team made up of senior officials has been sent by centre to oversee the operations by the security forces.