Navjot Singh Sidhu to remain Punjab Congress chief, meets senior party leaders

Assembly elections are due to be held in Punjab next year and in the meantime, the turmoil in the ruling Congress continues. Navjot Singh Sidhu had resigned as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee a few days back. But now, once again Sidhu is returning home.

Sidhu reached the party headquarters for the first time on Thursday after resigning from the post of Congress's Punjab unit president and met organization general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat. After this meeting, Harish Rawat made it clear that Sidhu would continue to command the Punjab Congress.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not been accepted by the party.

After this meeting, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "I have conveyed to the party high command whatever concern I had towards Punjab and Punjab Congress and I am confident that whatever decision they will take will be in the interest of Punjab. I consider them everything."

Harish Rawat also clarified that "Sidhu says that the order of the high command will be acceptable to him and the order is that he should take over the work of Punjab Congress with full force and strengthen the organization and on Friday, a big formal announcement will be made on this matter."

Rawat on Thursday assured that a solution will emerge soon, adding that certain things take time to get resolved. "Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi have spoken on some issues, a solution will emerge...there are some things that take time," said Rawat.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.