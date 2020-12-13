Nainital: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's alma mater engaged in controversy over principal

A famous college in Nainital, Sherwood College, is now entangled in a massive controversy. On Saturday noon, after an Uttarakhand High Court order, police arrived at the college premises to provide security to the newly appointed interim Principal Peter Emanuel as the current principal refused to step down from the coveted position.

It is to be noted that the principal named Amandeep Sandhu was suspended in October following allegations of financial irregularity. The college authorities then appointed Peter Emanuel as an interim principal who was formerly with St. Joseph’s College.

On 22 October, Emanuel arrived at the school to take charge as the principal but he was not allowed to attend the school, after which he approached the High Court and on December 9, 2020, the police received orders from the High Court to provide police protection to Emmanuel.

Reportedly, the principal locked his room while the interim principal was waiting outside with the police. They waited for more than four hours following which they all left the place.

“There were some complaints against Amandeep Sandhu, therefore management took a decision. We will follow legal steps,” News 18 quoted Amit Singh, advisor, Diocese of Agra as saying.

The police officer Vijay Mehta said police will act according to the court’s direction.

Amandeep Sandhu was also accused of molesting a minor boy of class four in October 2014. However, a POCSO court acquitted him in a case of attempted molestation due to lack of evidence.

Sherwood College was founded in 1869 in the lake resort Nainital. The college has many famous people as their alma meter which includes Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Dilip Tahil, war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Major Somnath Sharma.