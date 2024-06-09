Twitter
Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here is a list of new faces who have become ministers

Anurag Kashyap says India didn't have any moment at Cannes 2024: 'Let's stop this fake celebration'

Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, MBA grad from US, who becomes youngest-ever Cabinet minister

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here is a list of new faces who have become ministers

PM Modi, 73, will lead a coalition government in his third term, or Modi 3.0, for the first time since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 09:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today along with 72 ministers of the new coalition government. Thirty of them are Cabinet Ministers, five independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. The portfolios will be announced later.

PM Modi, 73, will lead a coalition government in his third term, or Modi 3.0, for the first time since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

PM Modi won the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi by 1.5 lakh votes.

Here’s a list of new faces In Modi 3.0:

BJP’s Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar 

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS)

SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN (BJP)

Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD 

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister 

Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)

Lok Jan Shakti party leader Chirag Paswan

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Nath Thakur

Suresh Gopi(BJP)

Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav Shiv Sena-BJP government 

BJP leader V Somanna

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar 

Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former BJP leader Eknath Khadse

BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu 

BJP’s Three-time Almora MP Ajay Tamta 

BJP’s Jitin Prasada, a sitting minister in the Uttar Pradesh government 

Harsh Malhotra - BJP

Annapurna Devi -BJP

 

