India

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here is a list of new faces who have become ministers

PM Modi, 73, will lead a coalition government in his third term, or Modi 3.0, for the first time since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today along with 72 ministers of the new coalition government. Thirty of them are Cabinet Ministers, five independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. The portfolios will be announced later. PM Modi, 73, will lead a coalition government in his third term, or Modi 3.0, for the first time since he became Prime Minister in 2014. PM Modi won the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi by 1.5 lakh votes. Here’s a list of new faces In Modi 3.0: BJP’s Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN (BJP) Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) Lok Jan Shakti party leader Chirag Paswan BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Nath Thakur Suresh Gopi(BJP) Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav Shiv Sena-BJP government BJP leader V Somanna BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former BJP leader Eknath Khadse BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu BJP’s Three-time Almora MP Ajay Tamta BJP’s Jitin Prasada, a sitting minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Harsh Malhotra - BJP Annapurna Devi -BJP

