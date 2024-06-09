Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here is a list of new faces who have become ministers

India
PM Modi, 73, will lead a coalition government in his third term, or Modi 3.0, for the first time since he became Prime Minister in 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today along with 72 ministers of the new coalition government. Thirty of them are Cabinet Ministers, five independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. The portfolios will be announced later.
PM Modi won the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi by 1.5 lakh votes.
Here’s a list of new faces In Modi 3.0:
BJP’s Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS)
SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN (BJP)
Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister
Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)
Lok Jan Shakti party leader Chirag Paswan
BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Janata Dal (United) leader Ram Nath Thakur
Suresh Gopi(BJP)
Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav Shiv Sena-BJP government
BJP leader V Somanna
BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar
Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former BJP leader Eknath Khadse
BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu
BJP’s Three-time Almora MP Ajay Tamta
BJP’s Jitin Prasada, a sitting minister in the Uttar Pradesh government
Harsh Malhotra - BJP
Annapurna Devi -BJP