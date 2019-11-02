Headlines

India

Local LeT terrorist arrested in Sopore, grenade attacks averted

Police said Danish Channa was tasked to carry out grenade attacks in the busy markets and other establishments.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 10:16 PM IST

Security forces on Saturday apprehended a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist from Sopore town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. 

Jammu and Kashmir Police said LeT terrorist Danish Tariq Channa was working in the Lashkar group led by Sajad Hyder who is linked with many terror-related incidents including the attack on a migrant labourer.

The group is also responsible for shooting at and injuring four family members of a fruit merchant in Sopore, burning civilian vehicles for not following terrorist dictat against plying private vehicles on the road, threats to fruit traders and pasting threatening posters against opening shops.

Police said Channa was tasked to carry out grenade attacks in the busy markets and other establishments. 

With this some terror plots are averted in Sopore area, the police said. 

Channa is a local LeT terrorist and is a resident of Stadium Colony Old Town in Baramulla.

DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the forces for arresting the terrorist. Channa had recently joined the militant group and was active in the district with other LeT operatives, he said. 

"He was arrested by the Sopore police along with a contingent of the 22-Rashtriya Rifles and 179 Battalion CRPF. A pistol, its one magazine, seven rounds and a grenade was recovered from him," Singh told reporters.

Channa is being questioned, he added. 

Singh said few terrorists, including a self-styled LeT commander, are active in Sopore and threatening people, including shopkeepers and fruit traders. 

"Sopore became notorious for a large presence of terrorists over the years and was witnessing frequent law and order problems," he was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The DGP added that law and order situation has improved in the Valley including Sopore.

"However, the situation has changed due to alertness of police, army and CAPF and cooperation of the people... the area has almost been cleared of terrorists," Singh added.

