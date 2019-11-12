LJP will contest alone on 50 seats for Jharkhand polls, says party's national president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest alone in all the 50 seats in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, party's national president Chirag Paswan announced on Tuesday.

"Lok Janshakti Party's state unit has decided that we will contest alone, on 50 seats of Jharkhand," said Chirag. The first list of candidates will be released later in the day.

Jharkhand will go to polls later this year. Polling will be held in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. The results are scheduled to be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.

The national executive of the Lok Janshakti Party on Tuesday elected party

Chirag Paswan was elected as LJP's new president last week during the party's national executive meeting.

He replaced his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed on the baton to his son, saying the party will touch new heights under Chirag's leadership.