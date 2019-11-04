Kulgam attack: TMC holds candlelight march to protest against killing of five labourers from Bengal

The ruling party in West Bengal - Trinamool Congress held a candlelight march today to protest against the killing of five labourers from the state in the terrorist attack that took place earlier this week in Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The candlelight march, organised by the youth wing of TMC - TMC Yuva Morcha was held from Birla Planetarium to the Gandhi statue in the memory of the deceased in the terrorist attack. All deceased belonged to the Sagardighi area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Senior party leaders like Sashi Panja, besides the leadership of TMC Yuva Morcha, were present in the candlelight march.

The party sought an impartial investigation into the attack. “It is sad that people from Bengal are being targeted like this. It is even sadder that it happened on a day when European Parliamentarians were touring the state and central government was trying to show that everything is normal, which was not the case,” said Panja.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.