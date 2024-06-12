Twitter
Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Wins 'Best Smart Gadget Brand' Presented by Sara Ali Khan

In an exciting new chapter for consumer electronics, Just Corseca, a brand under the esteemed Last Mile Enterprises Limited (LMEL), has been honoured with the prestigious title of “Best Smart Gadget Brand of the Year 2024”, presented by actress Sara Ali Khan.

DNA Web Team

Jun 12, 2024

This accolade is a testament to Just Corseca’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sophisticated design since its inception. The Starz of India Awards 2024 celebrated the indomitable spirit of achievement and the power of collaboration for societal well-being. This illustrious event recognized the outstanding contributions and commendable work of individuals and organizations across various fields.

The prestigious occasion drew a diverse array of attendees from the business and entertainment sectors, including Bollywood and television actors, directors, producers, singers, and other industry creatives. Among the notable attendees were Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Oberoi, Sikander Kher, Mukesh Chhabra, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhary, Anupam Mittal, Shivangi Joshi, Aman Verma, and many more.

Emerging nearly three decades ago, Last Mile Enterprises Ltd was founded on a profound principle: to harmonize with the evolving world while leaving an indelible legacy and nurturing a future where embracing cleanliness and sustainability becomes a way of life. Last Mile Enterprises Ltd has consistently proven that sustainability and profitability can coexist, forging enduring value for all stakeholders. Just Corseca embodies these values, redefining consumer electronics through sound, style, and seamless connectivity. Similarly talking about other two brands under their umbrella, "SunBless" does more than cool your space; it reduces costs and minimizes adverse environmental impacts, while "Fair Lane" stands as a distinguished sustainable real estate brand, expanding LMEL's influence in the industry.

 

Just Corseca has touched the lives of over a million customers globally, thanks to its diverse product range, which includes smartwatches, speakers, headphones, mobile accessories, and smart eyewear. Each product is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that users receive stylish and functional digital companions. The brand’s commitment to quality and sophistication sets it apart in a crowded marketplace, making it a preferred choice for discerning consumers.

Jai Raj Singh Shaktawat, COO, Last Mile Enterprises Ltd, shares his enthusiasm for the brand’s future, This award inspires us to work even harder to continue growing and expanding. At Last Mile Enterprises, we believe in creating products that not only enhance the daily lives of our customers but also reflect our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Our vision is to continue pushing the boundaries of technology while maintaining an unwavering focus on quality and style.”

The recent recognition as the Best Smart Gadget Brand of the Year” is a significant milestone for Just Corseca. This award highlights the brand’s dedication to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver products that resonate with consumers. With a growing global presence and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Just Corseca is poised to lead the way in the consumer electronics industry.

As Just Corseca continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, it remains committed to its core values of quality, style, and sustainability. The brand’s success is a reflection of its ability to adapt to the changing needs of consumers while staying true to its principles. With a bright future ahead, Just Corseca is set to make an even greater impact in the world of consumer electronics.

 

Disclaimer- Consumer connect Initiative

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

