J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorst slain in Pulwama; joint security forces arrest three suspects in Baramulla

At least one terrorist was killed in an encounter with joint security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) where heavy exchange of gunfire took place between terrorists and security forces..The slain terrorist has been identified as Irfan Ahmed, associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. A search operation is currently underway to locate the other terrorists.

The encounter took place at the Tachwara village in Pulwama district of J&K, when some unknown terrorists fired upon joint patrolling party of 44 RR, 182/183 Bn CRPF and Police Pulwama.The slain terrorist, Irfan Ahmed, was a listed and wanted terrorist affiliated with the Pro-Pakistani terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, reports said. The terrorist organisation seeks to merge Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

The joint forces of security and J&K police have also managed to defuse an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Gasigund, Anantnag.

In Baramulla, the police busted another terror module and arrested one terrorist associate along with three other suspects. Reports said that the terrorists were asked to hurl grenades with an objective to create panic and tension in the area. The detained were questioned by the police at the time of filing of the report.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist in Baramulla district and recovered a hand grenade from his possession. A few days ago, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive was found on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district. It was later diffused by an Army Bomb Disposal team.