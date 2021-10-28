Jammu and Kashmir: Eight killed, several injured as mini bus falls into gorge in Doda
The injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation is underway, the police said.
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
As many as eight persons were killed and several others injured after a minibus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge on Thursday morning (October 28). The injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation is underway, the police said.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that eight people lost their lives. “Just now spoke to DC Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda; Whatever further assistance required will be provided,” he said.