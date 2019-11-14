Indian Railways provides Wi-Fi facilities at Dera Baba Nanak station in Punjab

RailTel, a Miniratna PSU of Indian Railways, has provided Wi-Fi facilities at the Dera Baba Nanak Railway station in Punjab to ensure that the pilgrims could use uninterrupted internet services as an amenity, a press release by the Indian Railways stated.

The Sultanpur Lodhi station is experiencing a huge rush of passengers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, 2019. "The free Railwire Wi-Fi can be used inside the railway station premises by anyone who has a smartphone with a working connection for KYC consideration," the press release stated.

RailTel has provided Wifi services at more than 5300 railway stations and soon all railway stations across the country will be getting free wifi, courtesy RailTel. The Wi-Fi services are being provided by 'Railwire'- the retail Broadband initiative of RailTel.

"To use the Wi-Fi, the user has to switch on the Wi-Fi mode on the smartphone and select the RailWire Wi-Fi network," the government statement read. After the railway homepage automatically appears on the smartphone, the user has to enter a one-time password (OTP) in it after receiving an SMS in the message box.

"RailTel was also entrusted by NIC to deliver 8 Mbps BW at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur under the prestigious “Kartarpur Corridor” Project of Government of India. This leased line connectivity shall enable the ICP for authentication of traveller’s identity at the Immigration Check Post (ICP) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) through the use of intelligent documents scanners and biometrics, updation of Foreigner’s details at entry and exit points," the press statement read.

"This leased line connectivity has been done within a record time of 15 days which includes Radio Connectivity in Backbone/Aggregation from Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak, a distance of 45 KM, and Last mile underground OFC connectivity of 5 KM from Dera Baba Nanak station to ICP/Dera Baba Nanak," the press statement added.

The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-km passage that connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan opened on November 9, three days ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th anniversary on November 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off the first 'jatha' of 500 pilgrims who visited the gurudwara on the same day.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed the agreement connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework was laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.