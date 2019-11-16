Indian Army successfully tests nuclear-capable Agni II missile

The first night trial of the nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile, Agni-II, was successfully conducted by India on Saturday from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was test-fired by the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army from launching complex IV of the Integrated Test Range on Saturday evening, defence sources said.

The 20-metre long, two-stage ballistic missile has a strike range of 2,000 km. It has a launch weight of 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg, the sources said.

The missile is a versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable one that has already been inducted into the armed forces.