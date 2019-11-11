Hyderabad: 12 injured as two trains collide at Kachiguda Railway Station, loco pilot still trapped

Hundreds of passengers had a close shave on Monday when a local train and an express train had a mild collision on Kachiguda Railway Station.

Twelve people were injured in this collision, which occurred at around 10.30 am when MMTS ( Multi Modal Transit System ), also known as local train had a head-on collision with the Hundry Express.

The injured have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital and the condition of a couple of them is reportedly serious.

Fortunately, both the trains were at a low speed otherwise the damage would have been fatal.

According to Ch.Rakesh, Chief Public Relations officer of South Central Railway ( SCR ), Train No: 47178 Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS had a head-on collision with Train No: 17028 Kurnool City- Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express as MMTS was leaving Kachiguda station and Hundry express was entering into the station when the collission occurred.

Top railway officials, along with local police are at the spot currently and efforts are on to bring out the loco pilot ( engine driver ) of MMTS who is still trapped between engines of both the trains train.

Meanwhile, the SCR has ordered a high-level inquiry. Train services in Kacheguda-Falaknuma section have been affected.