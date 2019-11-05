'Humara CP kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho': Protesting cops raise slogans at Delhi Police HQ

Soon after Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik requested the protesting officials to call off their protest, the cops raised slogans of "Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho" outside the Police Head Quarters in ITO.

Some police personnel were also seen holding placards with a picture of former Delhi Special CP, Kiran Bedi, that read "We need you."

"We need here K.Bedi & Deepak Misra, not a weak leader", another placard read.

Police officials in uniforms, wearing a black band, are holding a silent protest at the police headquarters to condemn the attacks by a group of lawyers that took place in Tis Hazari court over issues of parking.

The family members of Delhi police personnel are also holding a protest at India Gate against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November.

Rajesh Khurana, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi, addressed the police personnel protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. "We are the one who enforce the law and we have to continue with our work", he said.

"We spend double the time in the field, at police stations, doing our duty than what we spend with our families. There is no festival that we celebrate with our families at our home," he told the protesting cops.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking clarification of its Sunday's order in the Tiz Hazari clash. The Court had directed the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against lawyers and transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with the case.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the cops to maintain discipline and resume their duties.

"I appeal to all to maintain peace. It's trying time for us. We need to fulfill the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law & order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law & order in the capital. In the last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that," Patnaik had said.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and two SHOs, and eight advocates sustained injuries in the clash that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy, and eight jail vans were also damaged.

Hearing the matter, the Delhi High Court issued notices to Centre, Delhi government, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, All Bar Association of District Courts of Delhi, others regarding the violent scuffle.

A team headed by a Special CP will probe the matter.